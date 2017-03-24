House GOP abruptly pulls troubled health care bill

Paul Ryan
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. speaks in support of the Republican health care bill during a TV interview in Statuary Hall on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong.

Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

