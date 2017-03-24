Local series designed to help people heal and overcome issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local director is on a mission to help people dealing with deep rooted pain.

In order to connect with people, he has created a new TV series called, “Daddy’s Girl Club.”

“(This) is a TV series that deals with daddy issues and how it affects relationships, friendships and families,” Phil Davis, the CEO of Alemaedae Theater Productions said.

The series is also meant to help people heal and overcome their issues.

“For those who have major issues with their father, hopefully, it will get them to want to have a conversation with their father if they are still around. Forgive them so they can move on. Or maybe be a better father themselves,” he said.

One of the actresses in the 10 episode series said the content hits close to home for her.

“For me, I feel like it’s rewarding because I feel like I too was one of those young girls who had issues with my father…and I had to find that healing for myself,” Christina Foster explained.

The show has been screened by local audiences.

Afterwards, they have an open discussion about what played out on the screen and what has happened in the lives of audience members.

“So to be able to sit in these sessions is like of like I’m paying it forward,” Foster said.

Davis wrote and directed “Daddy’s Girl Club“. He’s been shopping it around to TV networks because he wants to bring the message of restoration to audiences across the nation.

“My goal is to get a network deal with this show because I want it to be able to reach the masses and heal a lot of folks.”

If you want to see Daddy’s Little Girl, a public viewing will take place Friday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. An open discussion will be held afterwards.