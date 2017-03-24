No meth lab found in Buffalo building after hazmat investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo firefighters and hazmat crews spent hours on the scene of a suspected meth lab on Potomac Avenue Friday, only to discover there was no meth lab inside.

They were originally called to the multi-family at 359 Potomac shortly before 4 a.m. for ringing alarms. It is unclear at this point what activated the alarm.

When crews arrived, a resident told them they believed there may be a meth lab inside the building, and fire crews immediately called for backup. The fire chief tells News 4 the crews were taking extra precautions because the dangers posed by making meth are very serious.

By 7 a.m, fire and hazmat crews made entry into the house again to determine exactly what’s inside. They discovered no sign of any illegal activity, nor any sign of a fire.

Residents had been asked to leave that house, but others in the area were never at risk, according to the fire chief. All residents are allowed to return to their home now.

Potomac remains closed from Baynes to Parkdale currently, but is expected to reopen shortly as the investigation wraps up.

The chief says the person who made the statement about a possible meth operation had good intentions in informing the responding crew about their suspicions. Buffalo Police will not be investigating

