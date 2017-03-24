Physician shortage estimated to get worse over time

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The shortage of doctors across the U. S. could get worse. That’s according to a new report by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

It estimates that by 2030, the shortfall could range from 40 thousand to 104 thousand doctors.

Many experts warn it could have a huge impact on patient care. Wait times for an appointment could get longer and patients may not be able to receive timely care.

However, some doctors say health care is changing so rapidly that it’s difficult to say just how much the estimated shortage may affect how health care is delivered in the future.

Dr. David Milling, the Associate Dean of Student and Academic Affairs at the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Science agrees that the doctor shortage is a real problem.

Dr. Milling said the Jacobs School is addressing this issue with a new building on Buffalo’s medical campus. It will allow them to add up 40 additional students beginning this fall.

Other solutions are also being implemented.

“In the primary care realm, there has been an increase in the numbers of Nurse Practitioners and Physician Assistants trained and Nurse Practitioners who can now practice independently,” Dr. Milling explained.

He also pointed out that the business and health care community has assisted in raising scholarships to help offset the costs for students. “We hope that…scholarships will serve as an incentive for students to train and remain in practice in our local community to help to address our local needs.”