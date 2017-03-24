Police: Man found with more than 500 milligrams of cocaine during traffic stop

By Published:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police say a man was pulled over and found with more than 500 milligrams of cocaine.

Town of Portland resident Steven Scott, 50, was stopped in Dunkirk after police say he improperly signaled a turn while on Lake Shore Dr. W.

While police were investigating, they determined that Scott’s driving privileges had been revoked in the state, they say.

Police say they found cocaine and two packets of marijuana in his possession. Scott faces multiple charges, including criminal controlled substance possession, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Scott was jailed in Chautauqua County on $30,000 bail and will reappear in court on March 28.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s