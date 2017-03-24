Police: Man found with more than 500 milligrams of cocaine during traffic stop

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dunkirk police say a man was pulled over and found with more than 500 milligrams of cocaine.

Town of Portland resident Steven Scott, 50, was stopped in Dunkirk after police say he improperly signaled a turn while on Lake Shore Dr. W.

While police were investigating, they determined that Scott’s driving privileges had been revoked in the state, they say.

Police say they found cocaine and two packets of marijuana in his possession. Scott faces multiple charges, including criminal controlled substance possession, aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device.

Scott was jailed in Chautauqua County on $30,000 bail and will reappear in court on March 28.