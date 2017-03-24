Promotions Producer-Videographer-Editor

We are looking for someone who has opinions, isn’t afraid to bring new ideas to the table and wants to have fun! If you love marketing local news, can find the viewer benefit in just about any story, and are passionate about winning . . . this job is for you!

We’re a top CBS/CW duopoly and we need a promotion Producer/Editor/Videographer who knows how to write copy that hooks viewers and keeps their eyes glued to our stations. You must have an active writing style, be able to work on several projects simultaneously, plus shoot and edit under tight deadlines. If you love news and love the idea of creating cutting-edge promotion, then you’ll love this job! If you are looking to work with fun people who support your creative growth, you’ll feel like you’ve hit the jackpot!

WIVB and WNLO are Nexstar stations. That means you will have access to great training, the latest research on trends and marketing principles, plus have plenty of room to grow your career within the company!

Skills you’ll need include:

Final Cut Pro (or comparable editing software), After Effects, Photoshop and Adobe Illustrator

A keen sense of composition and graphics

Lighting and audio, in-house and in the field

Understanding of social media

Education/Experience:

College degree required

2-years experience in television commercial and/or promotional production

Understanding of multi-platform marketing

If interested, please apply online – http://www.nexstar.tv/careers/

“EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability”