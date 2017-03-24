UB competing for Student Section of the Year

By Published:
(Photo courtesy of UB Athletics)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The University at Buffalo is competing against a number of other schools for Student Section of the Year.

UB is in the “Sweet 16,” competing against schools like Indiana University and West Virginia University in the NCSSA competition.

The University of Arizona won the first competition in 2015 and the University of Florida won last year’s contest. 40,000 votes were cast in the competition last year.

Those interested in pushing their favorite school to the next voting session, the Final Four, can vote daily here.

Voting Schedules:

  • Sweet Sixteen Voting: March 14-17 at 11:59 p.m. — Announcement to be made on March 20 at 12 p.m.
  • Final Four Voting: March 21-24 at 11:59 p.m. — Announcement to be made on March 27 @ 12 p.m.
  • Final Two Voting: March 28-31 at 11:59 p.m. — Announcement to be made on April 1 @ 12 p.m.
  • Championship Voting: April 1-3 at 6 p.m. — Announcement to be made April 4 @ 12 p.m.

