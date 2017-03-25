Buffalo Arts Studio celebrates 25 years in downtown Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Buffalo Arts Studio started 25 years ago with the idea to bring an affordable studio space to Buffalo. With the rising cost of living in the city, leaders in Buffalo’s art world created a space where artists could afford to develop.

The Buffalo Art Studio is one of the original tenants at the budding Tri-Main Building. Curator Shirley Verrico said, “When it started there were hardly any businesses in the Tri-Main building and the neighborhood around the building was suffering.”

But, of course, according to Verrico, that’s changed. She said, “There are hundreds of businesses within the Tri-Main building, it’s some of the best of what happens in Buffalo.”

The Buffalo Arts Studio is spreading across Western New York, especially on the city’s east side. Verrico said, “We really have faith in our neighborhood. We’re watching it develop in such a positive and wonderful way and we believe the arts are a huge part of that. We see how it changes peoples lives, how it changes neighborhoods.”

Now 90 artists who are all connected through Buffalo Art Studios will celebrate that this weekend through an auction: A fundraiser to keep the Buffalo Art Studio dream alive.

Verrico said, “It really is the best of what goes on in Western New York art. People can come in and own an original piece of art as low as $50 dollars.”

The 22 thousand square foot studio is ready for the installation. Verrico says this community has made it possible to foster the arts here. She said, “The affordability of this town makes it that people can dedicate a lot of their time to their art making practices.This is a creative community they’re activists. They’re changing neighborhoods for the better, they’re teaching, it’s a vibrant community and everyone says this place is amazing.”

The event kicks off from 7 to 10 on Saturday. For more on the event and auction, you can head to the Buffalo Art Studios website here.