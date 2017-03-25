Buffalo Naval Park reopens as community says goodbye to long-time executive director

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Naval Park is back open. This season is dedicated to the spirit and memory of Colonel Patrick Cunningham, the park’s executive director since 1993.

He passed away on Friday.

Captain Brian Roche, a 36-year Coast Guard veteran, will take Col. Cunningham’s place as executive director.

Capt. Roche said they remembered Col. Cunningham’s tireless efforts to build this park into what it is today.

“When you build a ship it starts with the keel and he’s the keel for this park,” said Capt. Roche. “No matter if he’s here or not, he’ll be haunting the hallways and the deck of the ship making sure we’re doing things right. Anything you see here, is his vision,” said Capt. Roche.

You can visit the park from 10 to 5 daily, through October.