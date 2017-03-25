Buffalo Naval Park reopens as community says goodbye to long-time executive director

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- The Buffalo Naval Park is back open. This season is dedicated to the spirit and memory of Colonel Patrick Cunningham, the park’s executive director since 1993.

He passed away on Friday.

Captain Brian Roche, a 36-year Coast Guard veteran, will take Col. Cunningham’s place as executive director.

Capt. Roche said they remembered Col. Cunningham’s tireless efforts to build this park into what it is today.

“When you build a ship it starts with the keel and he’s the keel for this park,” said Capt. Roche. “No matter if he’s here or not, he’ll be haunting the hallways and the deck of the ship making sure we’re doing things right. Anything you see here, is his vision,” said Capt. Roche.

You can visit the park from 10 to 5 daily, through October.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s