Families of homicide victims gather for positive event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- There have been at least 15 homicides in the City of Buffalo this year. One mother, who lost her son to gun violence, continues to keep his memory alive.

Lucrecia Watkins’ son, 25-year-old Alvin McDowell, was the second person killed this year.

Watkins hosted a gathering with other families who lost their children to violence. The fundraiser will help Watkins buy a headstone for her son and continue the investigation into his death.

“We just want to keep the violence down, ya know, just keep our kids and our families together, out of harms way,” said Watkins. “We’re trying to do something spiritual, positive in the community.”

There have been no arrests in McDowell’s case. Crimestoppers and Buffalo Police are offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest.