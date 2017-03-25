Gov. Cuomo calls for investigation into fliers distributed in Lewiston

Related Coverage Lewiston residents disgusted by fliers they call racist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Governor Andrew Cuomo has called for an investigation into fliers distributed in Lewiston.

Lewiston Police told News 4 bags were found on driveways on three different streets Thursday morning. They contained fliers with information about White Lives Matter, stopping illegal immigration and crime.

Lewiston Police said the packets did not advocate violence or threats but they are investigating the crimes as a littering offense.

Gov. Cuomo released a statement Saturday that said he wants State Police to “conduct a thorough investigation to find those responsible for distributing these repugnant fliers and determine whether this act is connected to any bias-related incident in the state.”

Gov. Cuomo’s full statement:

“As a New Yorker, I was disgusted and offended by the fliers promoting a white nationalist group in Lewiston. These messages contradict all that we stand for as New Yorkers.

“I am directing the State Police to work with local law enforcement to conduct a thorough investigation to find those responsible for distributing these repugnant fliers and determine whether this act is connected to any bias-related incident in the state.

“In New York, we are one inclusive family, and we recognize that our diversity is our greatest strength. Bigotry and hate have no place here, and we have no tolerance for intolerance.‎”