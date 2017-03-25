Man stabbed in Town of Tonawanda, suspect in custody

By Published: Updated:

Town of Tonawanda, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times Saturday morning.

Police responded to Delmar Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Officers found the victim who suffered deep stab wounds around his kidney and lost a lot of blood. The victim was taken to ECMC where he is in critical condition.

Police later located the fleeing suspect during a traffic stop. 22-year-old Gabriel A. Lopez of Cheektowaga was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and 1st degree assault. He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on $10,000 bail.

The name of the victim has not been released.

 

 

