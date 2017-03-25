National Anthem auditions bring hundreds to Coca-Cola Field

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-  Popcorn, peanuts, and the National Anthem. When you go to a baseball game those three things are staples. Today hundreds of people showed up to sing their hearts out at Coca-Cola Field. Everyone from youngsters to professionals waited in line and eventually were given a chance to step up to the microphone.

Brad Bisbing, Director of marketing and public relations, told News 4, “It’s great to see so many great voices come out and brave the elements.”

The weather wasn’t ideal, and players definitely wouldn’t be playing baseball on a day like today, but that didn’t stop the aspiring singers.

Samantha Hoys, an aspiring artist shared, “The shivering stopped once I got up there. I think the weather was a little bit chilly, but I was happy with how it turned out.”

And happy wasn’t the only emotion the singers were feeling. These artists were feeling proud that they could show their patriotism in front of a possible 20,000 people if selected.

Hoys said, “I certainly have a patriotism to me for this country and now is the time that we definitely need to express ourselves, so if not now, when?”

Another singer, Jaden Coronado told News 4, “It makes me feel like I’m doing something special for my country!”

And last but not least, Marissa Fiorentino, an 8 year old with some serious pipes told News 4, “I’m just proud because I’ll be in front of people showing people what I love to do.”

And doing what you love is important when singing one of the most important songs our country has. The judges consider that when deciding on the winners.

Bisbing said, “We have spotters throughout the ball park grading everybody here today, and we’ll compare notes over the next week or so after today and contact everybody. But hopefully we’ll find some new voices that we can add to the mix this coming season.”

Opening day of the 30th season for the Buffalo Bison’s is April 6th.

 

