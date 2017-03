JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least five homes caught on fire overnight in Jamestown, according to police.

All the fires happened late Friday or early Saturday, with two on West 11th Street, one on East 6th, another on Crossman Street, and the most recent on West 10th Street.

Police tell News 4 there are no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story.