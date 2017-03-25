Tractor-trailer rolls on parked SUV

Published:
Photo: Video News Service

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tractor-trailer rolled on an SUV that was parked in a driveway on Route 20 early Saturday morning.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of the tractor-trailer fell asleep before the truck rolled on its side onto the parked vehicle.

No one was in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Fire crews pulled the driver out of the tractor-trailer out of the back window. He was not injured.

Deputies on scene say the driver of the tractor-trailer will be issued traffic tickets.

 

 

