BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo police said a child was seriously hurt in a crash Sunday afternoon.

The 4-year-old boy was hit by a car on Grant Street, between Auburn and Lafayette, on Buffalo’s west side. It happened around 1:30 p.m.

Police said the boy ran out from between parked cars and was hit by a vehicle heading north on Grant.

He is in critical condition at Women and Children’s hospital.

Police have not charged anyone yet for the crash.