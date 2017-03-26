Buffalo lawmaker calls for investigation after attack at psych center

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Community members and lawmakers continue to fight to keep children out of the Buffalo Psychiatric Center.

Sunday Assemblyman Michael Kearns called for an investigation after he says a nurse was attacked by a mental health patient Saturday night at Buffalo’s Psych Center. Kearns told News 4 the nurse was knocked unconscious.

“I am requesting that an investigation be done on what is happening for the safety of that person. Remember this is a trained person,” said Assembly Member Kearns.

Last year a 14 year-old girl was attacked by another patient in broad daylight. Police say the girl was violently choked.

Assemblyman Kearns says incidents like these ones are exactly why the WNY Children’s Psychiatric Center in West Seneca shouldn’t merge with Buffalo’s center.

“This is a terrific facility for adults, but nobody in their right mind thinks it’s a good idea to move adults out of there and stick kids in that building. The adults don’t want any part of the kids moving in here, they’re losing space, they’re losing freedom. The kids are going to be put in a place that’s going to inhibit their ability to heal, they need to feel safe,” said David Chudy, coordinator of the Save our WNY Children’s Psychiatric Center Coalition.

Kearns filed a measure that would prohibit the center from merging with Buffalo’s Psychiatric Center, but officials say the governor and the commissioner of health don’t see how harmful the merger could be.

“This is just the most horrific idea and why we’re still standing here after four years trying to convince the governor and mental health commissioner this is a bad idea, is beyond all of us,” said Chudy.

It’s unclear what condition the nurse is in.

News 4 reached out to the Buffalo Psychiatric Center for comment, but we have not heard back.