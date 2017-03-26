Once in a lifetime total solar eclipse, 5 months away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —It’s still a few months away, but a once in a lifetime opportunity is happening this summer. A total solar eclipse will be seen in the United States.

A total solar eclipse isn’t something you see every day, every year, or even every century. But it’s something that is possible to see in August this year.

A scientist for NASA told News 4, “On August 21st we’re going to have an amazing totals solar eclipse. That is actually going to pass across the whole continent of the United States.”

But what is a total solar eclipse?

She shared, “A total solar eclipse actually happens because the moon is between the earth and the sun and will cast a shadow that we’re going to see now crossing the whole United States, going from Oregon all the way to South Carolina.”

And unless you are over 99 years old, you have never seen this before. The last time this occurred was in 1918. But if you want to see it, you will have to do some traveling. If not, staying put in your home here in Western New York will allow you to see something.

She said, “For the whole United States there will be a partial solar eclipse that you will be able to see.”

This will look like the moon has taken a bite out of the sun, rather than the sky looking completely dark like in a total eclipse.Scientists are also using this opportunity to do some research.

She told News 4, “Scientists are very enthusiastic because when this happens, the moon cover the sun, the solar disk, and we can see parts of the solar atmosphere called the solar corona that we don’t see often.”

The solar corona is where most of the solar storms are created. This is also where scientists can study space weather.

She said, “It’s going to happen for an hour and a half so there is a lot of data that can be collected across the whole path.”

Regardless if you’re staying local or traveling to see the phenomenon, get your cameras arranged and get ready to be amazed.