BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The American Diabetes Association (ADA) will be getting bicyclists ready for the Tour de Cure with a Rider Rally Tuesday in Buffalo.

The rally will take place at 640 Ellicott St., where dig Buffalo and The Innovation Center are located.

The ADA wants to get riders ready for their big ride on June 3 by having people take part in a “marathon ride” — 26 bikes going 26 miles for the 26th anniversary of the Tour de Cure.

The 26 bikes will available at dig Buffalo.