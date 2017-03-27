Cattaraugus County shelter takes in 30+ kittens from Louisiana

YORKSHIRE, N.Y. (WIVB)- More than 30 kittens have a second chance in Cattaraugus County, after being saved hours before they were set to be euthanized.

A Place for Cats, the volunteer shelter in the Town of Yorkshire that took the cats in, welcomed 31 five-week-old kittens and three adults cats from a kill shelter in Louisiana over the weekend.

In honor of their southern roots, the kittens have names like Cajun, Nola, Lala, and Shrimp.

“They had contacted many shelters before this and everybody turned them down. There’s no capacity anywhere. Most cat places are pretty much filled to capacity,” said Gina Wright, a liaison with A Place for Cats.

She told News 4 the shelter was a last resort, after the group attempting to save the kittens was continuously turned down by shelters nearby.

The all-volunteer shelter answered the call, despite being short on resources and space.

“We had a couple girls here working tirelessly for many, many days trying to find a way for them to be there. We had to find transportation, we had to find funding to get them there,” Wright explained.

Sunday, the lot made their way from Louisiana to western New York.

Wright said it a Good Samaritan from Texas helped saved the day; they were already driving north on a dog rescue mission, and volunteered to transport the cats as well.

The kittens are currently in foster homes; they’re too small to stay at the shelter with the adults cats.

Plus, the facility is already at capacity, housing 60 adult cats.

“One of the challenges is bottle feeding. It takes a lot of time and patience. It takes a lot of donations,” Wright said.

Five kittens, who born premature, died during the trip.

Wright’s hope to keep the surviving little ones alive rests in part, she said, on the community’s willingness to help.

Cash donations and kitten formula donations are needed. Anyone interested in helping can contact the shelter or drop the donation off out front in the blue donation bin.

A Place for Cats is located at 3285 Beyer Rd. in the Town of Yorkshire. The shelter’s mailing address is P.O. Box 312 Delevan, NY 14042.