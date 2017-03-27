Cheektowaga man accused of threatening man with baseball bat in Tonawanda

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the City of Tonawanda say a Cheektowaga man kicked in a door and threatened a man with a baseball bat.

According to officers, Ian Arnitz, 29, kicked the Johnson St. home’s door, breaking the frame, and began swinging the aluminum bat inside the home.

Police say that when this happened, the man being threatened pointed a pellet pistol at Arnitz to defend himself. According to police, the two men were involved in a dispute.

Authorities charged Arnitz will menacing, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a weapon.

He was taken into custody on $500 bail.