Cops: Parents left 3 kids alone in Ontario County mall while working

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a couple left their three young children, including an infant, alone in a suburban Rochester mall for hours while the parents went to work inside the shopping center.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Rochester, brought the children ages 8, 6 and 1-month to the Eastview Mall in Victor on Saturday.

Deputies say the parents left the children unsupervised on a bench for more than six hours while they went to their maintenance jobs.

Mall security was notified and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies say they found the children alone in an employees’ access hallway.

Both parents were issued court-appearance tickets for endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies say county Child Protective Services also was notified.