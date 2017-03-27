Cops: Parents left 3 kids alone in Ontario County mall while working

The Associated Press Published:

VICTOR, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a couple left their three young children, including an infant, alone in a suburban Rochester mall for hours while the parents went to work inside the shopping center.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, both from Rochester, brought the children ages 8, 6 and 1-month to the Eastview Mall in Victor on Saturday.

Deputies say the parents left the children unsupervised on a bench for more than six hours while they went to their maintenance jobs.

Mall security was notified and called the sheriff’s office. Deputies say they found the children alone in an employees’ access hallway.

Both parents were issued court-appearance tickets for endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies say county Child Protective Services also was notified.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s