Flags to be flown at half-staff Tuesday in honor of fallen WNY Air Force member

Related Coverage Air Force member from WNY killed in Jordan

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — After an Air Force member from western New York died while serving overseas, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has directed that state flags on all government buildings be flown at half-staff Tuesday.

Dansville native Staff Sgt. Alexandria Morrow died on March 22 in Jordan in a non-combat related incident.

“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Staff Sgt. Morrow and join in honoring her service to our nation,” Cuomo said. “I am directing flags to be flown at half-staff tomorrow at all state buildings to pay tribute to her courage and sacrifice in defending the freedoms this state and this nation were founded upon.”