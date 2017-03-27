Job fair to be held in Niagara County Wednesday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The annual Spring Career Fair in Niagara County will be taking place this Wednesday.

At the event, job-seekers will be paired with local employers looking for quality workers.

63 businesses will be represented at the job fair.

“Our job fairs put potential employers and potential employees in the same room and provide them with an opportunity to interact in ways the traditional job application process just doesn’t,” the director of the county’s Employment and Training Department, Donald Jablonski, said. “We are always pleased when we produce a ‘match.’”

The fair will run on March 29 from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Sheraton Four Points at 7001 Buffalo Ave.