Lighting requests for Peace Bridge now being accepted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lighting requests for the Peace Bridge are now being accepted for 2017.

This past year, the Peace Bridge lit up in a variety of colors to recognize more than 100 local and national causes.

In addition to the multiple causes the bridge lights up for, it also lights up in certain colors to honor sports teams in Buffalo, as well as American and Canadian holidays.

The light shows begin at dusk and last until 1 a.m.

If you’re interested in applying for a bridge lighting request, find more information here.

Here are the causes that were recognized in 2016:

• 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence

• 43North

• Addiction Awareness and Support

• Alpha Kappa Alpha

• ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease Awareness

• American Cancer Society – Relay for Life in Buffalo

• American Heart Association

• Autoimmune Disease Awareness

• Big Brothers Big Sisters Month (Canada)

• Black Rock Historical Society – Fenian Raids

• Blue 4 Ben

• Blue for Jack

• Brain Cancer (Vaillancourt Family)

• Buffalo Broadcasters Association 20th Anniversary

• Buffalo Pride Week

• Buffalo Special Police Recognition

• C4 Foundation – Childhood Brain Cancer Awareness

• CDKL5 Awareness

• The Champ Foundation – Pearson Syndrome

• Chiari and Syringomyelia Awareness Day

• Child Abuse Prevention Month

• Childhood Cancer Awareness

• Colon Cancer Awareness

• Complex Regional Pain Syndrome/Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy

• Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness

• Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

• Deaf-Blind Awareness Month

• Diabetes Alert Day

• Diabetes Awareness

• Domestic Violence Awareness

• Down Syndrome Awareness Month

• Dysautonomia Awareness

• Dystonia Awareness

• Eating Disorder Week (Canada)

• Eating Disorder Week (U.S.)

• Ehlers-Danlos Awareness Month

• Food Allergy Awareness Month

• Fort Erie Community Living

• Fort Erie Heritage Arts – Peace Bells

• Garden Walk Buffalo

• Global Pulmonary Fibrosis Month

• Hospice & Palliative Care Awareness

• Huntington’s Disease Awareness

• Hydrocephalus Awareness

• In Honor of France

• In Honor of Istanbul

• In Honor of Orlando

• In Honor of Prince

• In memory of Alyssa Pauline Loschiavo and James Metz

• International Rare Disease Day

• International Women’s Day

• Ireland’s Independence (1916-2016)

• Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

• Light it Red for Lymphoma Awareness

• Lukey’s Legacy (Myocarditis awareness)

• Lung Cancer Awareness

• Lyme Disease Awareness

• Maternal Mental Health Awareness

• Mental Health Awareness

• Mental Health Month (Canada)

• Military Order of the Purple Heart – Purple Heart Day

• National Alzheimer’s Awareness Day

• National Blood Cancer Awareness

• National Child Abuse Prevention

• National Leukemia Awareness

• National Red Ribbon Week

• National Travel and Tourism Week

• Neurofibromatosis Awareness Month

• New Yorkers Against Gun Violence

• Ovarian Cancer Awareness

• Overdose Awareness Day

• Parkinson’s Disease Awareness

• Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day

• Roswell Park – Ovarian Cancer Awareness

• Spinal Muscular Atrophy Awareness

• Stand Up To Cancer

• Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day

• Unity Day

• UNYTS Donate Life

• Wheels with Wings Foundation/Natalie’s Walk/Spinal Cord Injury

Awareness

• World AIDS Day

• World Cerebral Palsy Day

• World Convictions Day

• World Down Syndrome Day

• World Elder Abuse Awareness Day

• World Hemophilia Day

• World Kidney Day

• World Lupus Day

• World Mental Health Day

• World Prematurity Day

• World Suicide Prevention Day