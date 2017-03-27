Man stopped twice charged with DWI, marijuana possession

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being stopped twice, a Genesee County man was arrested and charged with DWI early Sunday morning.

Oakfield resident Christopher Oliveras, 25,  was stopped in the City of Tonawanda for allegedly driving the wrong way on a one-way street. At that time, an officer told him to park the vehicle and warned him not to drive.

Later on, he was stopped again, and that time, he was accused of multiple crimes.

Oliveras was charged with DWI, driving while ability impaired by drugs, unlawful marijuana possession and traffic and vehicle violations.

When he was stopped, police say Oliveras told them he “did park for a little while.”

“I was drinking Budweisers and smoking marijuana,” Oliveras said, according to police. A container of marijuana was found in the vehicle’s center console, police say.

Oliveras was taken into custody on $250 bail.

