March windstorm prompts hearings on response to power outages

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – The recent windstorm on March 8 and 9 wreaked havoc on thousands of NYSEG and Rochester Gas and Electric customers. More than 100,000 were left in the dark. The problems were made worse due to a severe drop in temperatures which followed the storm.

Four public hearings have been scheduled to determine if the New York State Department of Public Service followed the laws and procedures set up following Superstorm Sandy in 2013.

Two of the hearings will be East Aurora – April 12 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Southside Commerce Center Auditorium at 300 Gleed Avenue. Two meetings will be held in the Rochester area on the following day.

If you can’t make the hearings but were affected by the outage and want to comment there is a Toll Free Hotline. You may call the Department’s Opinion Line at 1-800-335-2120. This number is set up to take comments about pending cases from in-State callers, 24 hours a day. These comments are not transcribed verbatim, but a summary is provided to the Department. You must submit your comments by Tuesday, May 9, 2017.