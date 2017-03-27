Matchbox Twenty, Counting Crows coming to Darien Lake

Published:
(Still image from Matchbox Twenty's music video for "3AM.")

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Matchbox Twenty and Counting Crows are coming to Darien Lake this September.

As part of the A Brief History of Everything Tour 2017, the bands will play at the venue on September 11 at 6:45 p.m.

Rivers and Rust will also be featured at the show.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Prices range from $29.50 to $99.50.

Lawn four-packs will be available for $88 while they last, and lawn tickets can be upgraded to the preferred lawn area for $15 plus fees.

Those interested in buying tickets can do so online at LiveNation.com or Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-(800) 745-3000.

Anyone who buys a ticket gets same-day admission to the theme park for free.

