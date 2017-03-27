Mt. St. Mary’s adds 3-D mammography technology

By Published:

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) – A hospital in Niagara County now claims to have the latest technology to find breast cancer.

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital now has a 3-D mammography system known as Tomo-synthesis.

This will give doctors and patients a much better look at what could be a potential problem.

“It actually looks inside the breast, rather than just taking pictures from the outside,” explains Dr. Peter Ferin, the Chief of Radiology at Mt. St. Mary’s Hospital. “It allows us to detect smaller lesions.”

News 4 spoke to Shelly Ramseyer, a breast cancer survivor who is happy to see the new system in place. “I’m really excited that the women and men who need this have this in Niagara County.”

Mount St. Mary’s is the first hospital in Niagara County to offer this new 3-D technology.

 

