Oklahoma officer, 22, dies after shootout

The Associated Press Published:

TECUMSEH, Okla. (AP) — Police say a 22-year-old Oklahoma officer has died after a shootout during a traffic stop.

Tecumseh Assistant Police Chief J.R. Kidney says officer Justin Terney died Monday morning after undergoing surgery overnight.

The suspect in Terney’s death also was struck by gunfire. Kidney says that man remains hospitalized for his wounds.

Police say the traffic stop happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday in Tecumseh, 35 miles southeast of Oklahoma City. Tecumseh police say the suspect ran away from the officer after the traffic stop and later opened fire after the officer used a stun gun.

