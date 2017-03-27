ONLY ON 4: Interrogation video shows police questioning teen, parents in fatal Lockport fire

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Less than four hours after running away from an out-of-control fire inside an abandoned building, the 14-year-old charged in connection with the fatal Lockport fire — and his parents — found themselves in front of a police detective.

Lockport Detective Lt. Todd Chenez questioned the teen and his parents for more than an hour, trying to determine where the then-missing Joseph Phillips was, what role the teen played and why the two boys were on the HTI Recycling property in the first place.

A recording of the police interview was part of the records released to News 4 late last week, in response to a public records request. In addition to the interview, the city also released videos they removed from the surviving teen’s cell phone, which show him and Joe walking through the woods, climbing an old fire escape to get inside and lighting and spreading fires throughout the building.

As reported Friday, News 4 believes this story has a broad impact on the public. It cost millions of dollars in damage, hundreds of thousands of tax dollars and every fire department in Niagara County to fight and led to emergency evacuations and days of disruption in the city of Lockport.

Most importantly, it cost the life of Phillips, and will affect another teen and his family likely for the rest of their lives.

In addition, the family of Joe Phillips supports the stories News 4 presented Friday and those presented this week.

That includes airing the voicemail that Phillips left on his friend’s cell phone, telling him he loved him, that he was trapped and that he was going to die.

Attorneys for the family have said they should be commended for going to police as soon as they heard that voicemail.

“The night of the fire, my client with his parents volunteered as good citizens and did what is right to do, contacted the police immediately,” said Angelo DiMIllo, the teen’s attorney. “They didn’t lawyer up. They didn’t run away. They cared and loved for their friend Joe, and you saw that when you saw the video.”

Chenez begins one line of questioning by asking how the boys got the idea to go to the abandoned building that night, a place they had been multiple times before.

“He said he wanted to go there, and that he had a lighter and he wanted to light stuff on fire,” the teen said.

As the cell phone videos show, both Joe and the teen are seen lighting old pieces of papers, boxes, books and even blueprints.

DiMillo said he believes the fatal fire happened later. Attorneys on both sides of the case agreed there were at least two fires, and that it was the second fire that grew out of control.

DiMillo said it’s imperative to understand his client as an accomplice.

“Without the idea and the lighter, there is no fire,” he said. “And the same one has done it the week before.”

The teen told the detective they started fires on multiple floors, and that one of them grew out of control.

Detective: And what was Joe doing at that time?

Teen: Trying to put out the fire.

Detective: He was trying to put it out?

Teen: Mhm (affirmative).

Detective: What’d you tell him?

Teen: I told him to get out.

“He ran up to me and he said, mom Joe left me this message,” the teen’s mother then told Chenez. “And the message said that he was trapped and he couldn’t get out.”

The woman continued to say she hoped that Joe had escaped. At one point, when the voicemail is played and recorded from the teen’s cell phone, she breaks into tears and grows visibly upset.

She later added: “And once I heard voicemail I stopped the one officer in the street, I told him what happened. I said I don’t know if it’s Joe or if he’s messing around, but this is what was said. And he wasn’t totally honest with what was happening.”

Several minutes later, the detective asked specifically who did what.

The teen’s mother interrupts her son’s answer because he uses the word “we.”

Teen: We went down here, and there’s a little room. And then we started little a fire. And then —

Mom: Wait a minute. You said “we.”

Teen: Joe. I was there.

Mom: Ok. Well, I just want to make sure I’m hearing things the way they happened.

“We have the statement that the respondent gave to the police the night that it happened,” said Niagara County Prosecutor Claude Joerg. “I’ll let people make their own determination as to how they feel he was coached by his parents and how much validity they want to give to those comments.”

DiMillo said he disputes that, especially since his client’s parents volunteered to answer questions.

“They never dodged the question,” he said. “They were honest the whole way through. They should be commended, commended for what they did. Because they put their son at legal risk when they didn’t have to.”

He added: “They were anguished. They were hoping, wanting Joe to be alive, to have made it out.”

After spending more than an hour inside the abandoned building, the teen ran away. Surveillance video shows him running from a trail that led to the building at 6:32 p.m.

Detective: And what was Joe doing at that time?

Teen: Trying to put out the fire.

Detective: He was trying to put it out?

Teen: Mhm.

Detective: What’d you tell him?

Teen: I told him to get out.

Eventually, the detective left the interview room to retrieve information off the teen’s cell phone.

Dad: Hey, you gotta got to stop saying “we.”

Mom: Yeah. Absolutely not.

Dad: Yeah, because you’re making it sound like you and he were both starting fires.

Teen: No.

Mom: Then you need to be careful what you say. You need to be specific with what really happened.

Later, after the teen’s mom steps away as well, the dad turns to his son.

Dad: Whether you started it or not, with this mess like that, oh they’re going to find someone to pin it on. And it’s going to be you.

Teen: Mhm (affirmative).

Dad: Especially if Joe’s gone.

Teen: Yeah.

Dad: It’s gonna be … You’re going to take the full blame.

Rather than the full blame, the teen pleaded guilty to two of the 10 charges he initially faced, lower level crimes of arson and burglary, meaning he was ultimately not charged with the death of his friend Joe.

DiMillo said this case is tragic for everyone involved. He said his client tried to tell Phillips to leave, then ran out himself to tell a friend when he saw the fire get out of control.

Chenez asked about the final moments the teen spent inside the building.

Det: Did you try helping him put it out too?

Teen: I didn’t know what to do.

Det: Did you try…

Teen: So I just went out to go get help.

Detective: So did you try to put it out or anything like that with him?

Teen: No, because I, just, I didn’t know what was going to happen …

The teen is due back in Niagara County Family Court April 4 for the final sentencing phase of the case, or what’s known as a dispositional hearing in juvenile court. He faces 18 months in a juvenile detention facility and $1,500 in restitution, both the maximum penalties in family court.