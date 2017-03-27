Police: Teen girls approached by suspicious man in MLK Park area

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police received a report of a man trying to get three teenage girls to enter his vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Park.

On Friday afternoon, the girls were approached by a heavy, black man with a medium complexion, police say.

The girls told police that the man offered to give them money and buy them sneakers if they got into his vehicle. The vehicle was described as a light grey Chevrolet Impala.

The three girls ran home after that.

Police say the incident was brought to their attention Monday morning. School officials were also notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to immediately call Buffalo police.