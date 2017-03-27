Police: Teen girls approached by suspicious man in MLK Park area

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police received a report of a man trying to get three teenage girls to enter his vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Park.

On Friday afternoon, the girls were approached by a heavy, black man with a medium complexion, police say.

The girls told police that the man offered to give them money and buy them sneakers if they got into his vehicle. The vehicle was described as a light grey Chevrolet Impala.

The three girls ran home after that.

Police say the incident was brought to their attention Monday morning. School officials were also notified.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to immediately call Buffalo police.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s