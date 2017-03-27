Registration open for J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Those looking to run in the J.P. Morgan Corporate Challenge at Delaware Park can sign up now.

The 3.5 mile race has been held in Buffalo every year since 1981.

In 2016, 12,488 people from 383 companies ran in the event. More than 13,000 are expected this year.

Companies must enter at least four employees, but there is no maximum amount allowed to enter. The cost is $36 per entrant.

Wegmans had the most people in the race last year — 627.

The 2017 race will be on Thursday June 15 at 6:45 p.m.

Registration information can be found here.