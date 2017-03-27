SABAH celebrates 40 years with annual skating event

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Skating Association for the Blind celebrated a big birthday.

SABAH held its annual event on the ice this weekend. This one was called “Fabulous at Forty,” and celebrated the organization’s four decades of providing education, developing relationships and promoting fitness among individuals with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities.

More than 600 athletes helped with the planning, set up and execution of the event.

“This is a huge day…just the smiles and excitement,” SABAH Executive Director Sheila O’Brien says. “So many families get together and go out to dinner afterwards. It just is a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

The event has a number of sponsors, including the Sabres, Wegmans and M&T Bank.