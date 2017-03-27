SABAH celebrates 40 years with annual skating event

News 4 Staff Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Skating Association for the Blind celebrated a big birthday.

SABAH held its annual event on the ice this weekend. This one was called “Fabulous at Forty,” and celebrated the organization’s four decades of providing education, developing relationships and promoting fitness among individuals with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities.

More than 600 athletes helped with the planning, set up and execution of the event.

“This is a huge day…just the smiles and excitement,” SABAH Executive Director Sheila O’Brien says. “So many families get together and go out to dinner afterwards. It just is a wonderful, wonderful thing.”

The event has a number of sponsors, including the Sabres, Wegmans and M&T Bank.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s