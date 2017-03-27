Sabres captain Gionta reaches 1000-game milestone

"Gio" goes one-on-one with News 4 Sports Tom Martin on a special day in his career

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Greece, NY, native and Sabres captain Brian Gionta will become the 43rd American and 312th NHL player to play 1,000 career games when the Sabres take the ice Monday night at KeyBank Center against the Florida Panthers.

At just 5’7, Gionta has had his fair share of doubters over the years. They have all been proven wrong.

“He came in at a time when it was tough to play at that stature,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “Playing against him, coaching against him, he was a guy you always had your eye on.”

“I was a guy that wasn’t sure if I could be an NHLer,” Gionta says. “So I was trying to just make the league. From there it was just ‘last as long as you can’ and it’s just crept up where it has.”

Gionta has captained both the Montreal Canadians and the Buffalo Sabres. Bylsma lauds his professionalism both on and off the ice.

Gionta spoke one-on-one with News 4 Sports’ Tom Martin about his experiences.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s