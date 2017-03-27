Search related to 2009 case of missing Rochester teen ends

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Myrtle Beach, S.C., Police Department shows Brittanee Drexel. (Myrtle Beach Police Department via AP)

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WIVB) — The FBI says a South Carolina search related to the Brittanee Drexel case is over.

Crews combed a wooded area in Georgetown County, which is just south of Myrtle Beach.

Agents would not say if they found anything, but did say they have made progress in the investigation.

The 17-year-old from Rochester disappeared from Myrtle Beach while on spring break in 2009.

Investigators and Drexel’s family both say they are not giving up.

“They’re not going to stop until it’s done,” Chad Drexel says. “It’s not going to end up being a cold case, and that’s a good thing for our family.”

An FBI agent’s court testimony alleges that Drexel was abducted, assaulted and shot while trying to escape. They say her attacker disposed of her body.

There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in her case.

