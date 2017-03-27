Stabbing suspect held without bail

Related Coverage Four people stabbed at Niagara Falls bar

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man accused of stabbing four people in Niagara Falls appeared in front of a judge Monday. Eddie Alnardo Mayo is charged with several felony counts of assault following the incident that happened at Tap Room on Third Street in the city.

Mayo remains in custody after being arraigned in city court. The Niagara Falls man pleaded not guilty to several felony assault charges.

The stabbing happened Sunday before 3 a.m. Police say the 35-year-old stabbed four people when a fight broke out at the bar. In court Monday, the district attorney revealed one of the victims, a man, had to have emergency surgery following the stabbing. Police tell us all four people are expected to be okay.

The judge’s ruling to hold Mayo in jail without bail comes after looking at his record which includes a few prior felony convictions including one in Florida for manslaughter.

“He seems to be holding up pretty well considering the circumstances,” said James Faso, the defense attorney representing Mayo. “I don’t want to talk too much about the incident. What I can tell you is they’re all felony charges and they are serious.”

Mayo’s defense attorney says he’ll be spending the next few days talking with his client and looking at his criminal record, saying it could determine the sentence that’s handed down to him if he’s found guilty.

Mayo is charged with felony first degree assault, three counts of felony second-degree assault, and a few misdemeanor offenses. He faces up to 25 years in jail if convicted of these charges.

He will be back in court Friday for a hearing.