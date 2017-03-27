Study: Food labels may hide secrets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — When you go to the grocery store, do you look for labels that say “low fat,” “low salt” or “low sugar?” According to a new study, the signs may be misleading.

Researchers looked at more than 80 million food and beverage purchases in the U.S. from 2008 to 2012. They found that many of the products with low sugar, salt or fat claims were often less nutritious than regular food and beverage items.

For example, researchers looked at the fat and sugar content in Oreos.

They found that three reduced-fat Oreos had the same amount of sugar as three regular Oreos. The only difference in the fat content was 2.5 grams.

The findings in this study were published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

