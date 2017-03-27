Symphony Circle fire causes $1 million worth of damage to historic home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Fire investigators will be at work Monday morning trying to figure out what sparked a house fire that left a million dollars worth of damage in its wake.

Buffalo Fire Division Chief Michael Tuberdyke tells News 4 the damage is estimated at $750,000 to the building at 69 Symphony Circle, with another $250,000 worth of damage to the contents.

We’re told no one was home when the fire started and no injuries have been reported.

Crews were called to the scene around 12:30 a.m. Monday and found the second floor on fire, with flames coming from the windows and extending into the attic. “They did a great job actually getting inside and holding the fire to the front of the building, but there’s still extensive damage,” Division Chief Tuberdyke said. “It’s a very difficult fire to fight.”

Fire officials say one of the major challenges in fighting this fire came from the layout of the area. The houses on Symphony Circle are set back quite a ways from the street, and crews could not bring large equipment and trucks up to the front. “It’s not accessible, so companies had to stretch line from the street itself. which didn’t delay us,” Tuberdyke said, “it just is a longer stretch for us.”

The house at 69 Symphony Circle was designed in 1878 by famed Buffalo architect F.W. Caulkins. It was originally built for Malcolm J. McNiven.

The current owner, we’re told, is staying with friends and family after the fire tore through the house.

It will be up to the insurance adjusters to make the determination whether the house is a total loss.

The Red Cross is assisting the resident.