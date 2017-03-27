WNY Doulas guide moms-to-be through childbirth

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tavis Baish is a mother of two, with one on the way this summer.

“With my first birth I was pretty uninformed and I just didn’t feel like I had the support or the knowledge or the confidence to have the birth that I wanted,” said Tavis Baish of Buffalo.

But Tavis says that totally changed with baby number two, thanks to the help of her doula, Tara.

“She came over to our house to check on us when we were in labor we were being monitored,” said Baish.

Tara is 1 of the 5 Western New York Doulas.

“We help women and their partners and their husbands through labor so we’re their first line of defense. So before you go to the hospital you call your doula and your doctor,” said Lou Ann Cane, WNY Doula and Bee Maternal owner.

The 5 women are certified and also moms themselves.

“We come up with a birth plan with them, what they want to see their birth look like,” said Jenny Beam, WNY Doula and certified lactation consultant.

Bee Maternal in Williamsville is their home base. It’s where they teach classes like the Better Birth Connection. They work with women during pregnancy, the actual birth, and postpartum.

“It can be complicated to have babies and the World Health Organization guidelines for good birth outcomes are very different than what we see here in Western New York,” said Cane.

Tavis said she had a c-section with her first daughter, and wanted a natural birth for her second. Support from her doula Tara helped make it possible.

“Through the support of Tara and my husband and our doctor we were able to have a lovely labor, a lovely birth that we were just so proud of,” said Baish.

This Sunday the Doulas are hosting an event called the Better Birth Baby Shower at Banchetti on North French road in Amherst. Moms will have a chance to meet with a lot of different providers there and learn about services in our area.