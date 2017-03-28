4-year-old with rare blood disorder inspiring others with viral video

CBS News Published:

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS) — Four-year-old Leah Carroll has been lip-syncing her heart out to her favorite Gospel song called “Overcomer.” It is a bold choice for a little girl who has spent more time inside Oakland’s Benioff Children’s Hospital than she has outside.

Some of her closest playmates are the nurses treating her for severe congenital neutropenia. It is a rare blood disorder where bone marrow is unable to make normal white blood cells.

Leah has survived two bone marrow transplants and numerous side effects.

To distract Leah from boredom and sometimes, pain, her mother looked for songs on the Internet. That is how Leah became a fan of Gospel singer Mandisa. One video of Leah singing “Overcomer” transformed the pint-size patient into an Internet sensation with more than 37 million views.

Her little voice has inspired both the sick and healthy.

Doctors say Leah’s neutropenia is close to being cured, earning her the nickname “Leah the Overcomer.”

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s