4-year-old with rare blood disorder inspiring others with viral video

OAKLAND, Calif. (CBS) — Four-year-old Leah Carroll has been lip-syncing her heart out to her favorite Gospel song called “Overcomer.” It is a bold choice for a little girl who has spent more time inside Oakland’s Benioff Children’s Hospital than she has outside.

Some of her closest playmates are the nurses treating her for severe congenital neutropenia. It is a rare blood disorder where bone marrow is unable to make normal white blood cells.

Leah has survived two bone marrow transplants and numerous side effects.

To distract Leah from boredom and sometimes, pain, her mother looked for songs on the Internet. That is how Leah became a fan of Gospel singer Mandisa. One video of Leah singing “Overcomer” transformed the pint-size patient into an Internet sensation with more than 37 million views.

Her little voice has inspired both the sick and healthy.

Doctors say Leah’s neutropenia is close to being cured, earning her the nickname “Leah the Overcomer.”