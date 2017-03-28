Canisius high school football honored by Mayor Brown for state title win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Canisius high school football team was welcomed to City Hall by Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate their successful 2016 season.

The Crusaders finished the year 10-2 after a win in the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship game. They knocked off Cardinal Hayes High School 50-44 on December 4th.

“You worked together as a team to reach this great moment in your lives, one of many great moments for all of you to come,” Mayor Brown said.

“It is a culmination of a ton of hard work by all our coaches and our players and it really is a football family at Canisius and today is a culmination of that,” head coach Rich Robbins added.

The team also received their state championship rings. Tuesday marks the second time in the last three seasons Canisius has been invited to City Hall by the Mayor to commemorate a state championship in football.