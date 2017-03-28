Father outraged after dead teen daughter receives bill for damaged guard rail after crash

TENNESSEE (CBS) — A father is outraged after his daughter was billed for a guardrail that he says contributed to her death.

The 17-year-old died in a car crash last November in Tennessee. Months later, a bill came charging her for replacing the guardrail.

“They killed her, then they billed her,” Stephen Eimers said.

Nearly four months after Stephen Eimers’ 17-year-old daughter Hannah died in a car crash, Tennessee sent a nearly $3,000 bill for repairs to the guard rail Hannah collided with.

“It is one of the most emotionally tone-deaf acts that I think I’ve ever witnessed,” Eimer said. “It wasn’t even made out to me. It was made out to Hannah. I was furious.”

Last November, Hannah’s car left the road. As she corrected, she collided with the end of an X-Lite guard rail stopper, killing her instantly when it “intruded” into her Volvo sedan’s driver-side door, “striking her in the chest and head.”

Eimer says, “I don’t understand how you can leave a dangerous product on the road after you’ve already acknowledged it. That’s Russian Roulette. The State of Tennessee chose to play Russian Roulette with people’s lives and my daughter is dead.”

Just days before Hannah’s crash, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (DOT) stopped installing that type of guard rail terminal, citing safety and performance concerns, and is now replacing them on roads with speed limits over 45 miles per hour.

“We have seen some crashes at the state highway and how some of these products are reacting to some of these high speed crashes,” Tennessee DOT representative Paul Degges said.

Degges admits sending a bill to the Eimers was a horrible mistake.

“The department really apologizes for that.” Degges said.