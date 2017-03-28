Former Global Concepts teacher weighs-in on leave of principal

Related Coverage Lackawanna parents call for answers after principal is placed on leave

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WIVB)- Former teacher at the Global Concepts Charter School in Lackawana, Stefani Bond, said working with Principal David Ehrle was one of the highlights of her job as a Spanish teacher.

“He was absolutely one of the best principals I’ve ever worked for,” Bond told News 4.

Earlier this month, Ehrle was placed on paid administrative leave. He became principal in 2011 after serving as assistant principal before that.

“I was astonished to be honest. I could not imagine any reason under any circumstance in which he would be asked to leave,” Bond said.

News 4 has confirmed Ehrle did not ask to leave.

Students were sent home with a letter indicating the decision to place an acting principal in charge.

Parents picketed outside the school last week, demanding the board give them an explanation for the staff change; because Ehrle’s leave is a personnel matter, the school will not comment.

“My children love their school,” said parent Lillian Radke.

“They get an exceptional education. We see that slowly slipping away. Great teachers, wonderful educators, great administrators are leaving and we want to know why.”

Bond, who now works for Buffalo Public Schools, said teachers were regularly concerned about transparency from the school board.

The teachers made the decision to unionize days before Ehrle was placed on leave.

“That was definitely one thing that they teachers really have worked for, they’ve asked for more transparency, understanding why decisions are being made,” Bond said.

School board meetings are open to parents, and the school’s attorney told us the school looks for ways to keep parents included.

The most recent school board meeting, scheduled for March 22, was cancelled.

Joelle Druzbik, another Global Concepts parent, helped organize a petition with nearly 200 signatures, demanding an emergency school board meeting take place before the next scheduled one in April.

Druzbik told News 4 the parents want to address the school board directly on this issue.