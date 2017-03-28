Frozen taquitos being recalled due to possible contamination

FLORIDA (WFLA) – More than 35,000 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat beef taquitos are being recalled because they could be contaminated with rubber and plastic.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall by Ajinomoto Windsor, Inc. on Friday.

It impacts 60-oz. cartons labeled “Jose Ole Taquitos Beef Carne De Res in Corn Tortillas Crispy and Crunchy.” The affected products have codes 3366365A, 3366365B, 3366365C, 3366365D and a Best By date of December 30, 2017.

The FSIS says the recall was issued after the company received two complaints of rubber with white plastic in the products. The materials came from processing equipment.

If you have this product at home, you should not eat it. Instead, you should return it to where you bought it.

This story was originally published by WFLA, a Nexstar contributing station.