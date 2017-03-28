Future of Great Lakes discussed in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- An international watchdog visited Buffalo to hear from the public how to best preserve and protect Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.

The meeting was held just half a mile from Buffalo’s waterfront. More than a hundred people gathered to talk about the future of the lakes.

The International Joint Commission is collecting public input for a report to the American and Canadian governments. IJC assesses what each government is doing to achieve the goals set out in the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement every three years.

This year’s draft report says a lot has been done, including developing habitat conservation strategies and preventing invasive species from spreading. The draft also says, however, not enough is being done to identify harmful chemicals in the lakes, beach safety needs to be improved, and the water quality of western and central Lake Erie is unacceptable.

The stop in Buffalo is just one of about half a dozen made at cities from Lake Superior to Lake Ontario to get feedback on those findings.

“Each Lake has its own character and problems,” said Raj Bejankiwar, a physical scientist for IJC.

Western New Yorkers expressed concerns about contamination from nuclear waste, pipelines and microplastics.

One man said the algae blooms in western Lake Erie have forced fisherman into the eastern portion of the lake, causing a bottleneck. He wants the IJC to address the algae problem in their report.

Many others also expressed concerns about President Donald Trump’s proposed cuts to the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

The IJC said funding cuts would have a significant effect on lake preservation but their job is to assess, not lobby. They suggest concerned residents contact lawmakers.

On Wednesday, the IJC heads to St. Catharines to collect more feedback before finalizing the report..

Public input is being accepted until April 15.