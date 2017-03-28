Grandma sent to jail after police say a small boy was found alone in the street

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A grandmother has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police say her grandson was found alone in the street.

Shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Jamestown police say they went to W. 8th St. after receiving a report of a small child in the street.

Police then contacted the boy’s grandmother, Jody Buck, 44, who according to officers, fell asleep while watching the child. This allowed him to leave the apartment, police say.

Within the apartment, police say a metal tray with marijuana on it was found just a few feet away from three kids in the room.

In addition to the child endangerment counts against Buck, she was also charged with unlawful marijuana possession.

Following the arrest, Buck was taken to the city jail.