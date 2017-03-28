Grandma sent to jail after police say a small boy was found alone in the street

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A grandmother has been charged with four counts of endangering the welfare of a child after police say her grandson was found alone in the street.

Shortly after midnight, Tuesday, Jamestown police say they went to W. 8th St. after receiving a report of a small child in the street.

Police then contacted the boy’s grandmother, Jody Buck, 44, who according to officers, fell asleep while watching the child. This allowed him to leave the apartment, police say.

Within the apartment, police say a metal tray with marijuana on it was found just a few feet away from three kids in the room.

In addition to the child endangerment counts against Buck, she was also charged with unlawful marijuana possession.

Following the arrest, Buck was taken to the city jail.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s