LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — After being sentenced to weekend jail time for scamming three women out of money in exchange for home improvement work that never happened, Joseph Lloyd was sentenced for not paying them back.

Lloyd will spend 3 and 1/3 to 10 years in jail.

He ripped off the three women for more than $17,000. He was sentenced last year to weekends in jail in order to work and pay back the money he owed, which he did not.

