Mother says disabled son went through “Hell” during TSA pat-down at airport

DALLAS/FORT WORTH, Texas (WIVB) — A Texas mother has questions for the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). Her disabled son received an extensive pat down at DFW International Airport.

Jennifer Williamson says her son Aaron went through “Hell” on Sunday after she asked TSA agents to screen him in “other ways” because he has a sensory processing disorder.

In a video she posted on Facebook, you can see the agent explain the procedure to Aaron, and then pat down his back side before moving to the front and down to his legs.

In a statement to CBS News, the TSA said it “allows for a pat-down of a teenage passenger, and in this case, all approved procedures were followed to resolve an alarm of the passenger’s laptop.”