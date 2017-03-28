Police: Woman sprays arresting officers with household cleaner

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman from Orchard Park is facing serious charges after police tried to arrest her last month.

Patricia Hansen is charged with resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration and harassment.

Police were called to her home back on Feb. 19 for a reported incident.

When they tried to take the 62-year-old into custody, police say Hansen sprayed one of the arresting officers in the face with a household cleaner.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.